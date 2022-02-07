EXCLUSIVE: Noah Emmerich on working with Suspicion co-star Uma Thurman: It's like having a great dance partner

While the intriguing, mysterious plot behind Apple TV+'s latest series Suspicion [Read Pinkvilla's review HERE!], based on the Iranian series False Flag, is more than enough to entice you for a binge-watch, it's also the talented ensemble that has us even more excited. Headlined by Uma Thurman as American media mogul Katherine Newman, Suspicion looks into uncovering the mystery behind the masked assailants responsible for kidnapping Katherine's son Leo (Gerran Howell).

With five unusual suspects - Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra, Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson, Elyes Gabel as Sean Tilson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Tara McAllister and Tom Rhys Harries as Eddie Walker - it's up to FBI agent Scott Anderson (Noah Emmerich) and NCA's Vanessa Okoye (Angel Coulby) to find the kidnappers before time runs out. Pinkvilla was a part of Suspicion's Virtual Press Day and interacted with Noah in a roundtable interview. We asked the 56-year-old actor how Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman is as an acting partner.

To act with her [Uma Thurman] is great. I mean, she's just a wonderful, amazing actor. So, it's like having a great dance partner. It was just wonderful to be back on the dance floor with her and I was grateful for that opportunity. Noah Emmerich

Emmerich gushed, "Oh, Uma Thurman! Well... Oh! She's terrific! You know, I had worked with Uma Thurman in my first movie where I made. It was a movie called Beautiful Girls [1996] that I made many years ago, 25 years ago. And I loved her then and she was... it was... that was my... I was completely green, so I didn't know anybody. It was my first job and there was, 'Oh my gosh! Uma Thurman, this giant movie star!'"

"But she was so lovely and grounded and down to earth back then. I was incredibly excited to reunite with her on this project and it felt like the circle was completed in some way. It's been many, many years and we've both had some different journeys and interesting experiences and life experiences. And so, it was great to reconnect with her. To act with her is great. I mean, she's just a wonderful, amazing actor. So, it's like having a great dance partner. It was just wonderful to be back on the dance floor with her and I was grateful for that opportunity," Noah added on reuniting with Uma in Suspicion after more than 25 years of starring in Beautiful Girls.

Moreover, a highlight in Suspicion is definitely is the US vs. the UK banter between Scott and Vanessa. When we asked Noah how they developed that bickering camaraderie on-screen and whether any improvisation happened on set during these particular fun sequences, Emmerich revealed, "Yeah. I'm really glad that you enjoyed that. That was one of my favourite elements of my part as well. The relationship with Vanessa, and Angel Coulby, the actress, who played her, I just adored and we just had such a great time working together. And we did sort of, it did bleed over into our life somewhat because there is this very... like Churchill said, two countries separated by a common language. There's such a difference between America and the British and it was fun to dig into that. Some of the stuff did come from sort of improvisation but with Rob, the writer involved."

"Like the whole Buttons thing, the whole Cadbury Buttons, that was something that I brought to Rob [Williams]. I thought we don't have these in America and this is a really delicious candy. I can't believe we don't have them. And so, we worked it into the script. But just the banter and the playful antagonism between the two characters was a lot of fun to explore and a chance to illuminate the differences between the two cultures. And it's also a classical moment when these two characters that don't get along but have to or forced to work together and have to find the good in each other in a way to make it work. And I just really enjoyed exploring that with Angel because she's such a great dance partner. We really had a good time. We used to make jokes about the spin-off of the show where our two characters... because there is an opportunity there. But I'm glad you enjoyed it," Noah concluded.

