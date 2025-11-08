EXCLUSIVE: ONEWE reveals excitement for performing in India, members try DDLJ, Singham and Hera Pheri dialogues

Korean rock band group, ONEWE made its way to India on October 31, 2025, and was greeted with a bunch of fans who were anticipating their arrival. Their first-ever performance in India, the group managed to stun the crowd and definitely take back many more fans who were surprised at the high-quality set that they put together.

ONEWE challenges Bollywood dialogues

Comprised of YongHoon, HaRin, KangHyun, DongMyeong, and GIUK, the group showcased their talent to thousands of fans who attended the K-Town Festival 3.0 in Mumbai, India, on November 1. Other performers at the show included SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, SHINee’s Taemin, soloist Bang Yedam, and K-hip-hop/R&B singer Jey.

Just before their performance, we had the opportunity to be joined by them for an exclusive chat, and we had the five boys of ONEWE try out some very fun and interesting dialogues from the world of Bollywood, where they imitated the likes of Amrish Puri, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and more. A total blast, the singers check out the situations when they could use some of these, and DongMyeong put it in action right away! Check out the full video below.

After a round of some easy and some not-so-easy Bollywood dialogues, leader YongHoon took it upon himself to thank everyone for the attention to ONEWE and shared a message for their fans. “It’s the first time we’ve come to India. We really wanted to meet all the WEVEs in India as soon as possible. We’re so happy to have the chance to do so, and although we’ve not performed yet, we’re really looking forward to it and promise to do our best in front of the fans. We’ll make sure to have a good time with the Indian audience and leave them with good memories of today. Thank you for having us!”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: SUPER JUNIOR-D&E ‘really wanted to come to India’, Donghae awaits call from Bollywood