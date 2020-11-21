EXCLUSIVE: Peninsula director Yeon Sang Ho: I imagined what Korea would look like after Train to Busan

While Peninsula is all set to hit Indian theatres on November 27, director Yeon Sang-ho revealed how he imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak that was depicted in 2016's Train to Busan, which Peninsula is the sequel of.

For zombie genre movie aficionados, Yeon Sang-ho's 2016 masterpiece Train to Busan; which starred Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik, is nothing short of a masterclass on how such films should be made. Hence, the excitement levels for Peninsula, which is a sequel to Train to Busan with Sang-ho back in the director's chair, has been extremely high.

While Peninsula has already released in South Korea on July 15, Indian fans will get to witness the action-packed movie towards the end of the month. Just like its predecessor, Peninsula includes creating scenarios that have never been seen before with Sang-ho putting in a lot of energy to achieve his desired goals. From highways that are packed with abandoned cars, a city overtaken by nature to stranded ships on land, these backdrops have helped add to the realism of how time has passed four years since the Train to Busan outbreak.

"I thought it would be very interesting to reimagine sceneries that you’re already familiar with and turn them into ruins. I imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak depicted in Train to Busan and what kind of scenarios would unfold. It is also the culmination of all the anticipation from fans all over the world," Sang-ho shared.

"I wanted to tell the story of modern people who live in a rational society, and how they react to a new world enveloped in barbarism and contrasted humanism," Sang-ho concluded while discussing the core of his idea for Peninsula.

We're promised a roller-coaster ride with Peninsula!

Starring Gang Dong-won as Jung-seok, Lee Jung-hyun as Min-jung and Lee Re as Jooni, Peninsula releases in India on November 27.

