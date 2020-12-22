EXCLUSIVE: Priya Banerjee set to be back to win hearts with Bekaboo 2; Says ‘Season 2 has more twists & turns’

Priya Banerjee’s performance as Kashti in Bekaboo was well appreciated by the audience and the audience has been waiting for her to spill the magic once again on the screen.

The COVID 19 pandemic has come along with a major change in our lifestyle. Not just we have been introduced to the new normal, but it also increased our dependency on OTT platforms. Several web series were seen releasing on digital platform and won hearts during the lockdown. Amid this, Priya Banerjee was definitely on a roll. The actress was seen impressing the audience with her stint in the series titled Bhanwar. Later, she became the talk of the town for her performance in Bekaboo.

And given the stupendous success of the first season of the web series, it is reported that the makers are coming up with Bekaboo season 2. In fact, there are speculations that Priya will be reprising her role of Kashti in the second season. While this has got the audience excited, Pinkvilla got in touch with the actress to know more about her character in Bekaboo season 2. Talking about the development in her character the new season, Priya stated, “Well, I guess, you guys will have to wait and watch.”

Furthermore, when quizzed about how the new season will be different from Bekaboo season 1, Priya emphasised that the new season of the show will come with new twists. “The first season was a massive rage within all the age groups! It was a huge success, so the makers have made sure that the second season has way more twists and turns,” she added.

As of now, Priya is working on Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2 along with Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Vin Rana and Achint Kaur in the lead. The show had recently hit the floors and were seen shooting in Goa last month.

Credits :Pinkvilla

