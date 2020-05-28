EXCLUSIVE: Raktanchal actor Nikitin Dheer on his fondest memory on sets, drawn to antiheroes and Rohit Shetty

Nikitin Dheer is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming series Raktanchal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spilled the beans on his favourite memory from the sets, working as an antagonist and reuniting with Rohit Shetty.

Nikitin Dheer is all set to send shivers down our spine with his upcoming series Raktanchal. The MX Player series sees the Chennai Express famed star get under the skin of an antihero from the 1980s. As menacing as he looks, Dheer confesses to Pinkvilla that it wasn't difficult for him to adopt the role and make it his own. "The way my character was shaped, we had a special method intact on how we are going to approach it. We had workshops and among us, as actors, we spoke and (understood) the vision," he revealed.

Apart from the workshops and discussions, Dheer added that the director gave him the freedom to adapt and portray the character. "A lot of things were left to me, at my imagination," he added. While the theme of the series was intense, Dheer revealed the scenario off-camera wasn't as intense. Gushing about his team, he said it was a joy to work with the team. "It was nothing but fun. Haste-khelte time nikal gaya. We really enjoyed the whole process and journey," he said. The actor added there were numerous fond memories he made on the sets. However, there was one that he absolutely cherished.

His fondest memories:

"One of the nicer ones was when we started shooting, we were shooting in a haveli on the banks of river Ganges. Towards the evening, we would sit quietly by the bank and enjoy the sunset. It was just a very calm and spiritual moment for us city folks like us who live in cities like Mumbai which is always on the run. We don't get to experience (such things)," he recalled.

On being an antihero:

Dheer has been associated with numerous characters over the past few years. However, fans associate him with the antagonist roles. Addressing this, Dheer said that even he is drawn towards the antihero roles. "I get very drawn to the anti-hero because it is something that attracts me. Also, I feel that every actor has limitations. I am 6'4 feet tall, so there are a lot of characters I cannot play. Like I can't play a college boy, I can't play somebody who gets bullied that people will find believable that I am being bullied. It may not work. Once you understand that thing about yourself, that's the only way to move forward, Dheer said.

"As an actor I have understood my own physicality and my own strength and weakness. And these characters are right my ally and I can do justice with them," he said. However, the actor adds that his future projects include positive roles as well.

On reuniting with Rohit Shetty:

Dheer shot to fame with his role in Chennai Express. The actor reunites with director Rohit Shetty with Sooryavanshi. The actor deemed the experience as a home-coming and confessed he would work for Shetty all his life. "I could work with him for the rest of my life. He's my favourite director," he said, before adding that returning to the sets with Shetty on the helm was "like going back to a second home. Because the unit and people are the same. They treat you like family, the atmosphere is very nurturing," he concluded.

