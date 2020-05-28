EXCLUSIVE: Raktanchal star Kranti Prakash Jha dedicates his 'Angry Young Man' performance to Amitabh Bachchan

Raktanchal star Kranti Prakash Jha spills the beans on his preparation for Vijay Singh, the behind-the-scenes fun and dedicates his performance to the OG Vijay of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

We've all known Kranti Prakash Jha as the actor who played Mahendra Singh Dhoni's best friend in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni. It has been four years since the movie released and Jha has done several projects since then. However, the tag as Dhoni's on-screen best friend continues to live on. But it seems like Jha might break away from the image with his upcoming series Raktanchal. Releasing on MX Player, the actor plays Vijay Singh, a character with grey shades, set in the 1980s.

While the trailers have caught people's attention, Jha talks to Pinkvilla exclusively to spill the beans on his upcoming series. The actor started off by revealing his preparation for the role. He recalled that he got the script two to three weeks before the filming took place and he read it at least 30 to 40 times. Explaining the reason behind it, Jha said, "So that I don't have to look for the script again. And then, I cut myself off from the rest of the world because I wanted to sink into the character. That exactly when this character, Vijay, turns into something which he's not."

The actor said that this practice helped him understand how Vijay would react to situations influenced by circumstances, system, or by the people who are more powerful than him. "You come close to the character. Ek sur hota hai character ka. Wo sur samaj mein aata hai," he added.

Given the gruesome theme of the series, Jha confessed there were two to three days when the intensity of the series and his character took a toll on him. "Two, three days were very exhausting. High octane drama scenes, by the time I would come back to the hotel, I would be totally exhausted and I didn't know who to call at the time. Main apni maa ko phone karta par uss waqt so jaati hai. Lekin subah aapko wahi karna hota hai toh aapke paas breather nahi. You have to go back on the sets and do the same thing again," he said.

However, after the shoot wrapped, Jha decided to stay back in Banaras for a few days to unwind. "I used to do my yog there. Yoga really helped me in coming out of it," he added. But despite the intense drama unfolding in front of the camera, Jha revealed the cast had a ball shooting the series. The actor confessed there was laughter throughout the filming. He also added that the cast took time out and enjoyed the street food in Banaras, especially the famous local desserts.

Now as the series is set to hit the OTT platform, Jha shares he wants to dedicate his "Angry Young Man" avatar to two Vijays of Bollywood. "I want to dedicate this performance to two Vijays from Amitabh Bachchan's career. One Vijay from Trishul and the other one from Agneepath. It's my dream to fall on his feet and take his blessings," Jha confessed. Apart from Raktanchal, the actor will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Prithvi Raj. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

