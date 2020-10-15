EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon to make her digital debut with a web series soon?

The shoot for the upcoming web series is taking place in Dalhousie. Read on for further details.

In the past few years, numerous celebs have ventured into digital platforms. Be it Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan, or Vivek Oberoi, many of them have showcased their acting prowess in web series. And the best part is that the audience has liked their performance in the same. Now, we have learned from sources that Raveena Tandon is likely to join this bandwagon of celebs. Yes, you heard it right. The stunning diva may make her digital debut with a web series.

This web series has been filmed under the banner of Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house. Moreover, it is said that the same has been filmed for a major international platform. The shoot for this series is taking place in the beautiful location of Dalhousie situated in Himachal Pradesh. And yes, the cast and the crew have been working under stringent protocol amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The crew is also working in full PPE gear as her the regulations. The shoot for the aforementioned series is going to continue through October and November. For the unversed, it happens to be the first major production to begin work on this scale after the lockdown. Talking about Raveena Tandon, the actress is very well enjoying the second phase of her career. She has also been the judge of many reality shows, the latest being Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. The actress will also be seen in the much-anticipated Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and others in the lead roles. Also Read: Raveena Tandon reveals she fought back after people tried to bury her; Says dirty politics happens everywhere

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×