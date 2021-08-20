EXCLUSIVE: Rinku Rajguru on Sairat, 200 Halla Ho and working with Amol Palekar

200 Halla Ho released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rinku Rajguru opened up about the film and much more. She says that when she heard the script for the first time, she loved the story and her character, and immediately came on board. Further speaking about her prep for the film, Rinku informs, “I purposely didn't speak to anyone, nor did I see any movies, as I didn’t want to copy anyone. I wanted my character Asha Surve to be unique. I just kept following my director’s instructions.”

Besides Rinku, the movie also features Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Saloni Batra and Sahil Khattar. Talking about her experience of working with Palekar, Rinku states, “It was really nice. In fact, in between shots when we used to get time, he would tell us stories about the earlier days, the kind of movies he used to do, and also about the cameras used back then as compared to the present time. During the scenes too, he would discuss them really well. I had a great time working with him and learnt a lot too.”

Rinku had made her debut with the hugely successful Sairat in 2016. “I had never thought that I would do Sairat, and that people would like my work so much. Even after that, I kept doing movies and people kept appreciating me, so I am really happy. In fact, now people have started calling me Rinku, but earlier they used to only call me Archi, and would think that I am actually just like that character. People have given me a lot of love for that film and the part,” says Rinku, who is reportedly a part of Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund as well, however she refused to talk about it.

