EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy: My manager was once told junior actors are better than me; Was hurt but worked on myself

From working as a bodyguard to Aamir Khan to being called a junior artist, being uncertain about work and battling alcoholism, Ronit Roy has waved his path through all the obstacles. Read what he says about his road to success.

Ronit Roy became a household name with Mr Bajaj and Mihir on television. He then worked in many critically acclaimed and commercial films and is today considered one of the most promising actors. His journey however has not been easy. From working as a bodyguard to Aamir Khan to being called a junior artist, being uncertain about work and battling alcoholism, Ronit has waved his path through all the obstacles. He admits to being driven by stardom initially, only to realise it is all materialistic and real happiness lies in doing what you love doing, in his case acting. His recently released web series Hostages 2 has been garnering praises. Excerpts from the interview:

You have been a trailblazer in many ways experimenting in all mediums and successfully so. If you have to describe your journey from being a management trainee to today, how has it been?

I wanted to be a star. I thought I wanted to be an actor but in hindsight, some 15 years back, I realised that I came to Mumbai to become a star. I wanted those big cars and wanted girls to scream my name, all that was what I wanted. Then, when I flopped, everything happens for the better. When I flopped and I didn't have work for 5-6 years, I realised this is all stardom and has nothing to do with being an actor.

I had the good fortune of being with Aamir Khan for two years. I was his bodyguard. I started my company because I had no work, so I had to do something. I was fortunate to spend time with Aamir and learnt what is diligence and drive for work. In many ways, Aamir started the ball rolling for me. He opened those windows for me and then I stopped caring about big cars and apartments. I then wanted to learn my craft. Very fortunately that was the time when Ekta Kapoor came to my life with two of the biggest shows and since then it has been a learning process and it hasn't stopped as yet.

You are also one person who has been able to bounce between TV, films and OTT frequently. But that comes with a lot of apprehensions, both personal and raised by people around. Did you face it?

Yes, when I was on TV, I was making pot loads of money. Of course I started with mere 2000 Rs a day but then during last phases of Kasautii and Kyunkii, Bandini, Itna Karo Na Mujhse Pyaar and Adaalat, that was huge money. I had never seen or even thought of that kind of money but then when I would go to work, I started dying as an actor. It was a big decision for me because saying no to that kind of money and having nothing, no surity of even survival money but I somehow inside I knew, It will be a beginning of another circle. It is not like I decided I will never do TV, I love TV but I need more to do as an actor. I need to perform. If that scope isn't there, then you work for money but then I can't sleep well.

A lot of people criticised me for leaving TV, but this is exactly I explained to them that I am not quitting TV but I want to explore more content. That happened in the form of OTT, which is essentially long form TV. Then I did small roles in cinema and slowly now those roles are growing.

When you are just beginning, people say a lot of hurtful things. Did you ever had anyone question your craft?

My manager was once told that why should we cast Ronit Roy? Junior artists are better than him. I had not understood then. Today, I understand what he meant and it was very hurtful but that man did me a favour. Two years back, that same man offered me a film and I did not do it because it was a bad film. He woke me from a slumber and made me work harder on myself.

There was this period in between when you had no work. It is a difficult period. What kept you anchored and not lose faith in you?

I went the other way. I have never done drugs but yes I was an alcoholic. When I was out of work, I said no to alcohol and wanted to find myself. I started working out. I was about 90 kg; I started running and redefining myself. Like I said, life teaches you and then there are a lot of people who help you out. That’s the thing, if you keeping thinking in the outside, you will drown, you have to come out of it and fight back. That is what I did.

Credits :Pinkvilla

