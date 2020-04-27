EXCLUSIVE: Sairat girl Rinku Rajguru on making her Hindi debut with Hundred, working with Lara Dutta and more

In an exclusive chat, we spoke to Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame about working with Lara Dutta, if she would like to work in Hindi cinema and why did she pick Netra as a character for her debut. Read.

You might remember the ever so gorgeous and raw Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame, who took the entire country by storm. The Sairat girl has now made her Hindi debut finally with Hotstar Special Hundred wherein she is seen alongside Lara Dutta. Rinky plays the Maharashtrian girl, Netra Patil, who has only 100 days to live. Rinku has been welcomed with open arms as she makes her digital and Hindi debut. In an exclusive chat, we spoke to her about working with Lara, if she would like to work in Hindi cinema and why did she pick Netra as a character for her debut. Over to her:

How has the response been so far?

Whoever has watched the show is telling me that they are liking the show and feel that it is different from all the content on the web currently. My parents and everyone who watched it, they found me natural and really liked it. Also, it is Lara Ji's comeback and my first project in Hindi, so there is an anticipation.

How did you land this role? Did you discuss it with parents or was it an instant yes?

Of course, I discussed it with my parents and they liked it. I was in Bombay actually and Ruchi ji called me and offered me this role. She told me there is this web series and she wanted me to play Netra's role and she told me they only have me in mind for this role. I heard the role and I really liked it. It was different from whatever I did earlier. Also, the second thing was that the show is focusing on two female protagonists which really interested me. Normally, we only speak about heroes, so this was different and hence, I said yes.

What was the most challenging part for you?

To play Netra was challenging for me because whatever the character was doing, I was also doing for the first time. So, even I did not know how people react after say, drinking. So, I constantly questioned on how to react and what happened after someone does that.

Lara is making her debut after a long time. How was it working with her?

It was really overwhelming. She has been around in the industry for so long, so I got to learn so much from her. When she would come on the sets, she acted very normally, did not have any air, would speak to everyone. She would help me with scenes as well, and discuss it with me.

In Hundred, Netra has 100 days to live her life and do whatever she had in her bucket list. What is at the top of Rinku's bucket list?

I would want to travel the world, whenever I get the opportunity.

You are still very young as an actor. Do you feel nervous or anxious before giving a shot?

Whenever I am in front of the camera, obviously I have the nervous energy, I feel like it is my first show, my first film, I am coming in front of the camera for the first time but then I speak to myself that whatever I do now will be recorded for life and then I perform.

After this, would you want to explore more in Hindi cinema or you want to concentrate only on Marathi films?

No no, I am not bounded by regional cinema. Whatever opportunity I get, if it is good and appealing, I will definitely take it up.

