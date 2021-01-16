EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot to make digital debut with Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash; To play parallel lead

Inspector Avinash, which is being directed by Neerraj Pathak, will mark Shalin Bhanot’s first collaboration with Randeep Hooda.

The year 2021 has come up with new opportunities for Shalin Bhanot and it has given him many reasons to grin from ear to ear. After winning hearts with his stupendous acting skills, the handsome hunk is all set to make his digital debut. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shalin has been roped in to play a key role in a cop drama titled Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda in the lead. It is reported that the television actor will be seen as a parallel lead in the series which will mark his first collaboration with the Highway actor.

While Shalin has several big projects in his kitty, he is said to be seen in a completely different avatar in Inspector Avinash. For the uninitiated, the web series which will be helmed and bankrolled by Neerraj Pathak, is a dramatic retelling of the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he and his team tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. We have also learnt that the web series will be set in Uttar Pradesh and will also have a shooting schedule all across India in real locations. Apart from Randeep and Shalin, Inspector Avinash will also feature Urvashi Rautela in the lead role. While Shalin fans are quite excited about the series, the handsome hunk is yet to make a statement on the same.

Earlier, Randeep had also shared a post stating that he has begun shooting for the web series. Giving a glimpse of his look from Inspector Avinash, he posted two pics from his vanity van and wrote, “Katte bahut dekh liye,ab sarkari bandook ki garmi dikhayenge! Reporting on duty from today in @jiostudios ’web series #InspectorAvinash, directed by #NeerrajPathak @neerraj.”

