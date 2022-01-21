EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on her character in Human: Finally, I'm doing the work I've aspired & wanted to do

While Shefali Shah has portrayed several memorable characters in her prolific journey spanning over two decades, the National award-winning actress considers her role – Dr Gauri Nath in her latest medical thriller ‘Human’ as one of the most complex ones. Riding high on the huge success of ‘Human’, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the versatile actress is excited about the love, appreciation and validation coming from the viewers, who couldn’t stop raving about her portrayal of a challenging and layered character, effortlessly.

Shefali Shah says, “Working on a show like ‘HUMAN’ has been one of the most gratifying experiences ever. It has been extremely consuming and exhausting and my character Gauri Nath is one of the most complex characters that I have played in my journey. I feel very happy that finally, I am doing the work that I’ve aspired and wanted to do. People are writing interesting and challenging roles for me. I couldn’t have asked for more,” Shefali adds.

Within a week of its launch on the premium OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, ‘HUMAN’ has been unanimously appreciated by the viewers, fraternity and critics alike as they can’t stop raving about the unique and never-heard-before concept, impeccable performances and brilliant cast, including Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Shrivastava and Atul Kumar.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee.

