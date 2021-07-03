EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera reprise version teaser from Hungama 2 to release on July 5

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2 is releasing on July 23 on OTT platform and will feature the reprise version of Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Shilpa Shetty has been making the headlines ever since her upcoming movie Hungama 2 was announced. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri in the lead, the comedy drama happens to be the sequel of Priyadarshan’s cult comedy Hungama. In fact, the makers have also unveiled the trailer of the movie which has opened to rave response from the audience. Interestingly, Hungama 2 is also coming up with the reprise version of Shilpa’s iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera which has added on to the audience’s excitement.

And now as per the recent update, the makers will be releasing the teaser of Chura Ke Dil Mera from Hungama 2 on July 5. There is a buzz that the song will also be out on July 6. Taking about the same, Shilpa Shetty said, “Chura Ke Dil Mera has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dance to the new version”.

Not just Shilpa, but producer Ratan Jain is also hopeful about the success of the song. He said, “I am excited for the release of Chura Ke Dil Mera. It is one of those 90s iconic songs that still strikes a chord with everyone. I hope this reprise version of the song from our film will also resonate the same with the audience across the nation”.

Talking about Hungama 2, the movie will be witnessing a digital release on July 23 this year and marks Meezaan’s first collaboration with Shilpa Shetty.

Also Read: Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar unveils trailer of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan’s ‘crazy laughter riot’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×