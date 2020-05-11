EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari: Whenever I had to shoot intimate scenes in Hum Tum Aur Them, would take Palak along

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Palak Tiwari revealed how she convinced mom Shweta Tiwari to say yes to intimate scenes for her digital debut show Hum Tum Aur Them. Read.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari came together for the first time for our extremely special episode of Dear Mom where we celebrated the brave mother-daughter duo. While Shweta is a well-known actor, Palak is an aspiring actor. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress recently made her digital debut with Hum Tum Aur Them and had in several interviews revealed that she was very apprehensive about the kissing scenes and it was Palak who pushed her to do it. When we finally had Palak with us, we asked her to disclose what went behind it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Oh my God! This woman. I found it unnecessary. You have no idea the anxiety she was going through. She would be like 'Lahu, I feel like, this is such a big step for me. I don't know. Will people be able to accept me like this'. I don't blame her because people have seen her as the idealistic bahu, so this was a different step she was taking but I told her that this is normal." She continued, "Because if you see in Hollywood, this is very normal, it is only in our industry that we look at it with disdain. The scenes which she thought were a little intimate, we have grown up watching that. It is normal for us. I told her it is just kissing."

Shweta laughingly added, "Whenever I had such intimate scenes to perform, I would take Palak with me on sets. She would tell me 'Okay, Mom, I will be in the van and come with you but I won't be on sets, it will be weird.'"



