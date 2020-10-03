EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Suryanarayan returns to pan India screen with Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Escaype Live

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Suryanarayan has been roped in to play the lead in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s tech thriller titled Escaype Live and he has begun preparing for the same

Remember the handsome and stylish boy from Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti who won hearts with his silence and swag? We are talking about Siddharth Suryanarayan. The actor, who was the instant national crush, has been missing from the pan screen for a long time. But looks like the wait is going to end soon as Siddharth is returning to the pan India screen with Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s upcoming series Escaype Live which happens to be larger than life tech thriller.

Pinkvilla has exclusive learnt that Siddharth has given its nod for the project. Although not much details have been revealed about his character, we have learnt that he is working closely with Tewary and his team to get into the skin of the character and do justice to the role. Talking about his digital venture, actor Siddharth says, "'I'm so happy to be getting back and resuming work with my new web series Escaype Live with Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It's a really interesting plot and the way Siddharth and Abhishek have panned the story out honestly depicting India's young Indian and their digital affinity just blew my mind. I pick projects that I instinctively relate to and if it's a script that moves me. I'm very excited about the scope of Escaype Live and how it will present me to my Hindi audience.

I'm also glad to have chosen this tech thriller to regale audiences with despite how tough the year has been for everyone due to the pandemic. We need to go back out there and do our bit while ensuring we are maintaining every necessary safety and sanitization protocols. The team at One Life Studios has taken that very seriously and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure we stay safe, healthy and stimulated."

To note, Siddharth has not just created and written the show, but will also be co-directing it with Abhishek Sengupta. The web series is expected to hit the floors sometime in October. Are you excited to watch Siddharth in this intriguing life thriller? Share your views in the comment section below.

