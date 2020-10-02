EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia on criticism for Indian Matchmaking: Women now speak up; My role is to strike balance

Sima Taparia opens up on the criticism she faced for her show Indian Matchmaking and how has the popularity of the show affected her life. Read.

Sima Taparia became a household name after Netflix released a show led by her titled The Indian Matchmaking. The show chronicled her process as a matchmaker and became popular for different reasons, one of the major being for exposing the hypocrisy of the society and the deep rooted misogyny. Sima, in fact, received a lot of flak for her statements where she judged and overtly criticised women for being strong and independent. Her apparent narrow minded thinking did not go down well with women of today's generation, but that did not stop the show from trending for weeks on Netflix. In a candid chat, Sima opened up on how the overnight popularity has benefitted her, has her life changed post that and addressed the criticism she received.

How did your life change post the overnight success of The Indian Matchmaking?

I am grateful for the love and overwhelming response the show has received. It feels great to receive so much love and support from fans and followers all over the globe and the fact that people know me. Honestly, this is beyond my imagination and dreams.

How was your experience of working on the show?

The best part was I was doing my work and the camera followed. The overall experience was fabulous. The crew and the team behind the show were co-operative and helpful.

Has lockdown affected your business as well?

The lockdown proved to be quite busy for me. I have received multiple enquiries and besides that I have formed new clients, the show’s popularity has given me a lot more exposure than expected.

How do events like a virtual party help you to stay connected with fans?

The show’s success has opened new avenues for me. With the Inorbit virtual party, I will get a chance to interact and engage with my fans and followers on social media. I am a social person and love networking and interacting, hence these kinds of events fulfill that purpose and also let me stay connected with my fans.

While there's so much love, there was also criticism that followed. At the time when women are looking for empowering voices, how fair do you think it is to judge them based on their choice? How did you take criticism?

There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide.

What's next on the work front?

Well, there is lot of work and that’s keeping me busy. My clients are important to me and I try my best to deliver the best services to them.

