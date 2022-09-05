EXCLUSIVE: Singer-songwriter JUNNY spills on working with IU, EXO, NCT, CHUNG HA, JAY B and The blanc Tour

JUNNY has worked with a myriad of artists and continues to be an impressive soloist. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvila, he spoke about his many collaborations and his solo tour.

At 26 years of age, JUNNY boasts a star-studded roster, full of his many proud collaborations with some of the most elite names in the K-pop industry. A singer-songwriter from Vacouver, he is crossing off his wishlist one fabulous track at a time, all the while maintaining a unique color for his own music that has been met with love from all around the world. He has now set out on his solo tour and is raising the bar quite high.

Having worked with the likes of IU, SM artists like NCT, WayV, EXO, GOT7 leader JAY B and CHUNG HA for his latest joint release, JUNNY is all praises for those that have recognised his talent. Not many would know that he was first discovered by former EXO member Luhan who reached out to JUNNY to work on a song with him. Since then, the Canadian put his all behind his music-loving tendencies and has now made a fabulous living out of it. He has previously spoken about how his family and especially his brothers continue to be his inspiration for working towards a not-so-common dream.

Immensely successful and always aiming for more, JUNNY exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about his wide coverage of artists and his solo releases. While his soul flourishes in the nooks of South Korea as he curates meaningful music full of his many experiences, his heart lies in his homeland where he has now set out on his first tour.

Check out the full interview below.

