EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah to play Lalu Prasad Yadav in his next OTT project

Sohum Shah, who was last seen in Bard of Blood, is gearing up to play the role of Lalu Prasad Yadav in his upcoming political drama which will be released on OTT platform.

Sohum Shah, who became a household name with his 2018 release Tumbbad, has emerged as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. In his career of over a decade, Sohum has carved a niche for himself with his stupendous acting skills and versatility and has proved himself as a phenomenal actor. And while it is a delight to watch him on the silver screen, the Talvar actor is coming up with yet another interesting project. Yes! Sohum will be seen in a web series for a digital platform.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that he will be playing the role of renowned politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in the political drama. While his fans will be quite excited to watch him in this different and distinct role of a politician, it is reported that the actor is working hard on his looks to fit in the role. In fact, Sohum has also undergone a physical transformation to do justice for his role of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the political drama. Although not much detail has been divulged about the plot of the web series, the political drama is expected to release next year.

To note, Sohum was last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Bard of Blood last year. The web series, which was released on OTT platform, was based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. As of now, Sohum is said to be next seen Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the movie will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta in the lead and will be releasing on the digital platform soon.

