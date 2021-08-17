EXCLUSIVE: Is Sonakshi Sinha part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi? Here’s what she has to say

While speculation around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has been doing the rounds for a few months now, Netflix recently had officially announced the show. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close,” read a post on the streaming giant’s official Instagram handle.

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha might also feature in this much awaited show. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Sinha about it, here’s what she had to say. “There are speculations but I’ll wait for Sanjay Sir and his team to make official announcements. I don’t want to be saying anything, or stepping out of line. But yes, there are speculations, and people can speculate all they want,” laughs Sona. Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Reema Kagti’s web series, Fallen.

Sonakshi says that Kagti has become one of her favourite directors, and that she had a blast working with her. “She is so clear in what she wants, is so good at what she does, she is so chill on the set, and doesn’t like taking any unnecessary stress. So it's really nice to have the same kind of energy as me, like I too don’t like to take on unnecessary stress for no reason. So it was really nice to have someone like that around you,” informs Sonakshi.

She further adds that Fallen’s shoot went off smoothly. “We had quite a few hurdles to cross because of the lockdown happening in the middle. We went back to the shoot after an entire year, but the team was so good that it didn’t feel like that at all. It just felt like we had come back right where we had left off. So kudos to them for pulling it off during the pandemic. For me, as an actor it was a mind blowing experience. I had such a blast playing that character, playing a cop for the first time. I can’t wait for it to release,” states Sonakshi.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her tan in a bikini PIC from holiday with Saif, Jeh & Taimur