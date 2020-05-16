EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh on OTT hampering the future of theatres post lockdown: They are all going to co exist

With OTT taking up the charge in the entertainment industry during the COVID 19 lockdown, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shares his views on the future of theatres post this pandemic.

With the showbiz industry coming to a halt due to COVID 19 lockdown, the future of theatres and cinema halls has apparently been pushed in the dark. After all, the cinema halls are shut, the movie releases have been postponed indefinitely and several filmmakers are directing to the OTT platforms for the film releases. Clearly, the OTT platforms have emerged as a game-changer in this crisis situation which has been one of the major sources of entertainment during the lockdown. However, there has been constant speculation about the OTT platforms.

Amid these, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh feels that OTTs and theatres will be co-existing. In fact, as per the Kahani director, COVID 19 is merely a medical condition that isn’t going to impact the future of the theatres in the long run. Talking about the same during a webinar, Sujoy asserted, “This COVID is just a medical situation and if tomorrow there is a tablet saying that the COVID is going to away if you popped this tablet, everyone is going to flock back to the theatres.”

Furthermore, the renowned director asserted that it is important for the creators to be aware of the platform they are designing a product for as it will change one’s thinking and approach to the product especially as both OTTs and theatres will be co-existing. “I am making a product for cinema, my thinking is different, my writing is different, my approach to the whole thing is different, whereas on the OTT I am a little freer, more open to doing and writing and I have a longer time to tell a story. So, as a creative person, I get different forms of liberations given the platforms. But I think there are all here to stay, none of them is going anywhere, they are all going to co-exist. COVID per se is just a medical condition.”

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

