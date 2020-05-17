EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Vyas on Official Bhootiyagiri: I was really kicked about doing this as it is a less explored

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Vyas opened up about his upcoming web series 'Official Bhootiyagiri season 3'. Here's what he has to say about the story and his character this time.

Sumeet Vyas rose to fame with Permanent Roommates on the web and later went on to bag pivotal roles in movies. He is back now with An Arrè Original and MX Exclusive - Official Bhootiyagiri, where he plays an interesting role yet again. In an exclusive chat, Sumeet opened up on what made him say yes to the show, comedy being a difficult genre, and breaking patterns with taking up interesting roles.

About Official Bhootiyagiri which is a dramedy, Sumeet exclaimed, "I was really kicked about doing this show because it is a less explored and interesting genre. My only fear was that it is a very tricky thing to achieve which I even shared with the makers of the show that we need to be very careful as it might come across as a spoof. They addressed my concerns and it has come out very well."

Comedy has always been a difficult genre. What one writes and how it gets executed are two different things and we asked Sumeet if they went back and forth on scripts. "There were a few back and forth, they added something and then I suggested some ideas, we did a bit of back and forth but eventually, I am glad we did that because it has gotten good results."

On picking up interesting scripts, he added, "What I try to do is try to pick genres that I haven't done before. Recently I did a show called It is not that simple, it had me play a different, menacing sort of a character. That time, not many people thought I could play something like that but it was fresh for me and the audience both. I try and put in an effort to explore different scripts."

Does he fear there might be a pattern that digital content might follow? "The thing is the perpetual audience wants to have a pattern that is easy to grab. People with money are not looking for people with a story. As long as we have people who want to tell stories, we will keep breaking patterns. The corporates will keep making patterns, and the storytellers will constantly break it and I hope this cycle continues. Like Television at one point had the best directors, the best people doing it."

How does he take criticism though? "You cannot please everyone. No matter how good a show you make, there will be a section that won't like it. As long as the ratio of likes is better than dislikes, you are good but if it is opposite, then you obviously need to reflect and take it with a pinch of salt."

Stream the series exclusively on MX Player for free and enjoy Dilawar Rana’s sharp business acumen as he runs a loss-making, dodgy family-run hotel, which is also haunted. The logical CEO takes over the reins of the hotel but ends up facing his own hidden ghosts, which began in his childhood. Of course, Dilawar must battle the horrors both outside and within, if he truly aspires to succeed.

Take a look at the show's trialer here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×