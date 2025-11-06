EXCLUSIVE: SUPER JUNIOR-D&E ‘really wanted to come to India’, Donghae awaits call from Bollywood

SUPER JUNIOR-D&E finally made their debut performance in India at the K-Town Festival 3.0 in Mumbai on November 1, and with that, they captured the hearts of thousands waiting and hoping for a glimpse of them in the country. As the final performers of the night, the two poured in a lot of energy and showcased what it means to have been a duo for almost a decade and a half. During a pre-show exclusive interview, where we challenged Donghae and Eunhyuk to a ‘Chemistry test’, the two shared their gratitude for their Indian ELFs and looked forward to meeting more often.

SUPER JUNIOR-D&E reveal excitement for performing in India

Donghae revealed a special message for all the Indian ELFs waiting for them. “We arrived just yesterday in India. While coming via a Layover in Bangkok, for me, it’s like coming to a place that I really wanted to go to. I was really curious just how many ELFs there are in India, and wanted to show them our performance and sing for them. This seems like a good chance to do so, so here we are. Later, when this ends, and there’s another good chance, if you could just recommend us, we’ll come running to you. We’d love to interact with you many times and show our music.”

He added that he was personally hoping to act in an Indian film, so he would be more than happy to join a project.

Eunhyuk added, “As we had never been to India before or experienced it, we were really curious about it. And I wanted to know how our fans would enjoy our music and cheer for us. So this time it’s just SUPER JUNIOR-D&E who have come here, but we’ll go back to speak with our members about our time here, and will bring them with us next time.”

He apologized for it taking so long for them to do a performance in front of the Indian fans, but was happy he could finally be with them. The two thanked ELFs for showing interest in them and hoped that there would be more occasions where they could meet.

Check out SUPER JUNIOR-D&E’s chemistry test:

With 14 years behind them and hopefully many more to go, it appears that their rapport is better than ever!