EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara title track stills give a sneak peek of the cheerful Manny

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The Dil Bechara title track will be out at noon today. We got our hands on exclusive stills of Sushant and Sanjana from the song.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 10:09 am
After a long wait, Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film’s first song Dil Bechara title track is all set to release on July 10, 2020, at 12 PM. However, even before that, we got our hands on exclusive stills of Sushant and Sanjana from the song and it surely gives a glimpse of what’s in store for us. As Manny, Sushant is seen wooing Kizie aka Sanjana with his liveliness and cool moves. 

In the exclusive stills, Sushant is seen clad in a basketball jersey with black cargo pants and sneakers. As he begins to groove, we get a glimpse of his lively and cheerful side, and seeing the same, it surely leaves us eager to see the song. In one of the exclusive stills, we get to see Sushant aka Manny reach out to Kizie aka Sanjana who is seen sitting with the audience. Well, we wonder if Kizie will join Manny to groove with him on the dance floor. While the teaser of the song came out yesterday and it showed us just a glimpse, the full song will be out today at noon. 

The song has been composed by AR Rahman and it is choreographed by Farah Khan. In an interview, Farah had revealed that Sushant shot the whole song in one go effortlessly and that Dil Bechara title track remains extremely close to her heart. She also revealed that Sushant got a home-cooked meal as a reward for shooting the song effortlessly in one shot. The film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is slated to release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Here are the exclusive still of Sushant and Sanjana from Dil Bechara song:

