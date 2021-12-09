EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen on Madhuri Dixit doing recap of Aarya S1; Adds she can do every step of ‘Dhak Dhak’

Yesterday, Sushmita Sen revealed a video of Madhuri Dixit doing the recap of Aarya season 1, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about getting the Saajan actress on board for her show. “Isn’t she amazing? First of all, she is Madhuri Dixit. I mean we are fans, we all love her to pieces. I have grown up to ‘Dhak Dhak’, and I could do every step all the way. And then to have the honour of her associating with Aarya and in her style,” says Sushmita.

She further adds, “She is such a graceful woman, and she actually is so much of what Aarya is - a very strong, family oriented woman. Also knows how to balance work and life beautifully. So yea, a big shout out to Disney+ Hotstar for conceiving this as an idea, and for of course Madhuri ma’am to say yes to doing it. It is also very encouraging to see a co-actress stepping forward to collaborate. Huge honour. I will cherish it forever.”

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s return to acting five years after Srijit Mukherji’s Nirbaak. Does she plan to continue doing more work now? “Yes, I was reading an interview of Ram Madhvani and he was saying that, ‘It all depends on how much love Aarya season 2 gets.’ I was like, ‘Please jaldi jaldi pyaar bhejo. Mujhe third season shoot karna hai.’ I love Aarya. I think it's a story that needs to be told in its entirety, and given that we took our first season from dubbing in the closet to the Emmys and to seven best actresses and to just the love and the adoration of a billion people just in our country. Yes, I am praying that they love season 2,” Sushmita signs off.

