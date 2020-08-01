EXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee recalls when Vidya Balan and Aamir Khan praised her for Paatal Lok

Swastika Mukherjee, who is currently enjoying the success of Dil Bechara, has spoken about the overwhelming moment she experienced after Vidya Balan and Aamir Khan contacted her and hailed her work in Paatal Lok.

Swastika Mukherjee doesn’t need any introduction now. The actress is an acclaimed actress in Bengali film industry and is gradually strengthening her foothold in Bollywood as well. Swastika had won hearts with her stint in Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2015 release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. And after five years, she left the audience in awe of her stupendous acting skills when she appeared in Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok which also featured Abhishek Tyagi and Rajdeep Ahlawat in the lead.

While Swastika’s performance was hailed by the audience and critics, she was also lauded by several big stars including Vidya Balan and Aamir Khan. During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress recalled her overwhelming moment when Vidya had called her to praise her stint in Paatal Lok as Swastika admitted looking up to the Kahaani actress. “I have got such an amazing response from such big names post Paatal Lok. Vidya Balan had called me personally. I have seen all her work and I think she is a huge inspiration as a woman. I really look up to her. She sounded so excited after watching Paatal Lok. She had broken down scenes and was talking about those scenes,” Swastika was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Swastika recalled how surprised she was when Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan texted her after watching Paatal Lok. Indeed, getting appreciation from two of the big names from Bollywood got her on cloud nine.

As of now, Swastika is basking in the success of her recent release Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. She was seen playing the role of Sanjana’s mother in the movie and her performance has once again won hearts.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara’s Swastika Mukherjee claims Bengali actors don’t get equal opportunities in Bollywood

Credits :

Share your comment ×