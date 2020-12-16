EXCLUSIVE: Tannishtha Chatterjee on bringing together a quirky duo of Lilette Dubey, Rinku Rajguru in Unpaused

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Tannishtha Chatterjee sheds light on choosing the contemporary duo of Lilette Dubey and Rinku Rajguru for her short film Rat – A – Tat in Unpaused.

In a few days time, we're being promised positivity at a time of harsh reality with Unpaused, which features five short films based around the coronavirus pandemic. Amongst the short films, there is Rat – A – Tat, which has been directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee of Parched fame and stars the unlikely duo of Lilette Dubey and Rinku Rajguru. In a pairing we never knew we needed, Lilette and Rinku confront loneliness and form a friendship during the lockdown period.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Tannishtha on how Dubey and Rajguru's pairing came to be for her short film. "My producer, Rongita Nandy, and I, we actually chatted a lot about who could be the right cast for this and we brainstormed. There was one thing that I always felt, I didn't want anyone who will bring too much baggage, weight and seriousness. I didn't want to be very serious and heavy because I wanted it to be a little breezy, light-hearted and quirky. There were too much negative news and negativity constantly around us. I just wanted a relief," Chatterjee began.

"I didn't want like... because we have a senior citizen in our character, it has to be dark and depressing because their life is coming to an end. (laughs) Lilette had said when I met her, 'Everyone says 'Mam, at your age.'' Exactly, because my parents are also old and it's like it's rubbing it in, 'You're a senior citizen. Jawaano ko kuch nahin hota. Budhe mar rahe hai," the 40-year-old actress and director quipped.

"I felt I really want a contemporary, modern, cool character. I wanted the younger character to also be really bhindaas, in two very different ways. The cliche would be the older one is very traditional and the younger one is very hip and I said let's play the reverse and see. Rongita and I actually chatted a lot about who to cast and then finally, we both were really happy with this choice and said that okay, let's go with this. It's also unusual. You've never seen them together and it brings about that difference in the two characters in a very interesting and effortless way. I didn't want any of the characters to play or act. I just wanted to them to be. I wanted them to be very contemporary and today. An elderly woman living alone does not need to always have a sad story. That's the thing. It's today. It's 2020."

Are you excited to see Lilette Dubey and Rinku Rajguru's quirky camaraderie in Unpaused? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Unpaused Trailer: Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah’s stories promise love, hope & 2nd chances

Unpaused releases on December 18.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×