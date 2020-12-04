EXCLUSIVE: Tinaa Dattaa on playing a grey shade in her digital debut Naxalbari

Speaking about playing a grey role on screen for the first time, Tinaa Dattaa told us, "I had a blast portraying the role of Ketki in Naxalbari."

Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa proved to be quite a surprise package with her grey shade role portrayal in the web series 'Naxalbari' which premiered on Zee 5. Debuting with a high-intensity drama like Naxalbari in the OTT space, Tinaa played a character which she has never experimented with before on screen. Known to usually play the conventional and sweet girl next door roles on screen, Tinaa’s versatile act in Naxalbari helped her come out of her comfort zone with a bang!

Speaking about playing a grey role on screen for the first time, Tinaa told us, "I had a blast portraying the role of Ketki in Naxalbari. Till the end of the show Ketki was an absolute surprise package with her personality, eventually showcasing her true colours and who she really was. This suspense bit about playing grey roles which are filled with a lot of depth and layers is the most fun part! Till the end, the character leaves you hanging in wonder who he or she really is, and that is what I got to do with Ketki throughout the show which was very different compared to the roles I have played in the past.”

“Playing this character has really opened up my vision to portraying more of such roles in the future, which are game-changers and full of secrets, eventually bringing more life to the show!" she added.

