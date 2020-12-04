  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tinaa Dattaa on playing a grey shade in her digital debut Naxalbari

Speaking about playing a grey role on screen for the first time, Tinaa Dattaa told us, "I had a blast portraying the role of Ketki in Naxalbari."
14280 reads Mumbai
Tinaa Dattaa on Naxalbari EXCLUSIVE: Tinaa Dattaa on playing a grey shade in her digital debut Naxalbari
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa proved to be quite a surprise package with her grey shade role portrayal in the web series 'Naxalbari' which premiered on Zee 5. Debuting with a high-intensity drama like Naxalbari in the OTT space, Tinaa played a character which she has never experimented with before on screen. Known to usually play the conventional and sweet girl next door roles on screen, Tinaa’s versatile act in Naxalbari helped her come out of her comfort zone with a bang!

Speaking about playing a grey role on screen for the first time, Tinaa told us, "I had a blast portraying the role of Ketki in Naxalbari. Till the end of the show Ketki was an absolute surprise package with her personality, eventually showcasing her true colours and who she really was. This suspense bit about playing grey roles which are filled with a lot of depth and layers is the most fun part! Till the end, the character leaves you hanging in wonder who he or she really is, and that is what I got to do with Ketki throughout the show which was very different compared to the roles I have played in the past.”

“Playing this character has really opened up my vision to portraying more of such roles in the future, which are game-changers and full of secrets, eventually bringing more life to the show!" she added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tinaa Dattaa on making digital debut with Naxalbari post her birthday: It is quite auspicious

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Ali on shooting for Naxalbari: Had to ensure that my health was priority as I had gone to Goa
EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan talks about Sons of The Soil & Jaipur Pink Panthers: Emotionally invested in team
Broken But Beautiful 3: Ekta Kapoor 'finally' ropes in Sonia Rathee to ROMANCE Sidharth Shukla in the web show
Swara Bhasker on playing comedian in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: We laugh easily at men's jokes than that of women
Elliot Page to continue playing Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy
Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal & the 'dream team' go virtual to celebrate International Emmy win