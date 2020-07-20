  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Tripti Dimri is all praises for producer Anushka Sharma; Says 'She has always supported new talent'

Tripti Dimri reveals the one piece of advice Anushka Sharma gave her during the shoot of Bulbbul. She also was all praises for her producer.
Tripti Dimri is elated with the love she has received for Netflix's Bulbbul. The actress spoke to us exclusively where she revealed the one advice Anushka Sharma, who has co-produced the movie, gave her. She also admitted that Anushka had only good things to say about the movie and is someone who relentlessly supports new talents. "They were happy with it. I had this conversation with Anushka and she told me that I have done a good job and that they are very happy with it after she saw the final product," Tripti revealed. 

She added, "She was, in fact, there for the shoot for 5 days, she gave me this beautiful advice that 'make sure you take your time. As an actor you are under a lot of pressure most of the time, make sure you are not going in that space. Every department from the director to the art takes their time to set up, similarly as an actor it is your responsibility to take your time. Never be in a rush. Just say no.'"

She then sighed and said that thankfully, her director Anvita too came from the same thought process. "As producers, Anushka is someone who has always new talent and stories which she believes in, which is very rare. She had only good things to say about the film," she exclaimed. 

Bulbbul released on Netflix a few weeks back and has received lots of love.

 

