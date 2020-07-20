EXCLUSIVE: Tripti Dimri on Bulbbul's success, breaking down while performing violent scenes, playing 'chudail'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame, opened up on the success of the web film, having an emotional breakdown while performing violent scenes such as getting hit by her husband. Read.

Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame is currently very happy with the adulation she has earned with the Netflix film. The actress, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on the success of the web film, having an emotional breakdown while performing violent scenes such as getting hit by her husband, and later, about the negative connotation associated with the word 'chudail'. Over to her:

Bulbbul has done exceptionally well. Did you expect this kind of reaction?

I wasn't expected that we would be getting a positive response like this. I am very happy with it. I am reading all the comments and messages. I am happy that people are liking the film and appreciating every aspect of it. It is great for any actor as we all hope for such a kind of response.

There were a few scenes that were triggering. Did you have an emotional breakdown doing it?

Yes, I did. While shooting the rape scene or the scene where she gets hits, it really affected me. Me and Anvita, I remember hugging her and cried and cried for 20 minutes at least after completing that scene but those are the scenes very close to my heart. It is because I could trust the people that were there with me and go all out. I really want to thank them. Rahul Bose was there with me in both the scenes and he was really really sweet. It can be very difficult for actors to bring out such extreme emotions, but then he was very supportive as a co-actor. He would tell me that he will be going all out as an actor, but if at any point I need him, he will be there and he was there. After every shot, he would cover me up and just make me feel comfortable.

Anvita as well, after every scene she would apologise to me for putting me through this. I think when you know you have people around who truly care about you, not just as an actor but as a human being, then it feels comfortable. I felt affected, I felt safe, happy, and most importantly, free.

In one of the scenes, we see how Bulbbul is considered as a goddess by one and a chudail by another. How do you see it?

I think every woman is a chudail as well as a goddess. You can't just go in one direction. As Tripti, I have my flaws and I can't always be positive. Chudail word shouldn't be looked at as a bad word. Chudail hai toh hai. I think the important message is that let people call you names, it doesn't matter. Just be proud of who you are.

