EXCLUSIVE: VERIVERY dish about ‘Liminality- EP.LOVE’, love for India, Bollywood and much more

A group that created music, dance and videos by themselves and have proven their skills over and over again, VERIVERY was formed under Jellyfish Entertainment in 2018 and made their official debut in 2019 with ‘Ring Ring Ring’ from the first extended play ‘Veri-Us’. Since their debut, they have given their fans, known as VERRER, many head-bobbing and foot-thumping tracks like ‘Thunder’, ‘Tag Tag Tag, ‘Lay Back’, ‘G.B.T.B (Go Beyond The Barrier)’, ‘Photo’ and more! About the group:

Composed of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin, VERIVERY became popular for their synchronized dances, unique style of music, dark storylines and being extremely creative. They further solidified their popularity in ‘Road To Kingdom’, the prequel to ‘Kingdom’. Their dances, story-telling skills and the natural charm exuded by the group did not go unnoticed. Tap Tap and Motive: On November 14, the group came back with their 3rd Single Album ‘Liminality- EP.LOVE’ and title track ‘Tap Tap’, which has been described as a mix of fancy hip-hop beats and pop rock sounds, capturing the hearts of many listeners by delivering a dynamic and enjoyable twist with bright energy. In addition to this, member Hoyoung directly participated in writing the lyrics and conveyed VERIVERY's lovely and bubbly personalities in the song. In the album, there is also a B-Side track called ‘Motive’, which has a different vibe to it completely. With it, VERIVERY gave off a sultry and youthful mood. By making the listeners feel the strong charm in the track, VERIVERY plans to once again present a fatal temptation to the fans through the song itself. Latest Comeback: The two songs are different from their previous comebacks as they are more light-hearted and have a more teasing element to it. The MV for ‘Tap Tap’ was like a typical K-Pop MV for an upbeat song- bright, colourful, youthful and full of boyish charm while the song itself was interesting to hear as the verse was more slowed down and had a different scale while the chorus was more fast-paced and extremely poppy- a sound that is not as common in VERIVERY’s discography but it was welcomed by the fans and that can be seen with the reception they received right after releasing the album.

We had the chance to sit down and chat with the members of VERIVERY about their new release, their process and about themselves so let’s take a look :- 1. As your latest release ‘Liminality- EP. LOVE’ is on the way, what message do you want for fans to take away from it? VRVR: As many things happened in the year of 2022, we wanted to say, ‘Let’s overcome it with love’, ‘Let’s make our days happier with love’, and ‘Let’s make this year-end full of love with VERIVERY’. Simply, it’s love. We want to talk about love. It’s a happy song, so we hope you guys enjoy it. 2. In most of your title tracks, there is a dark storyline that runs through even in an upbeat song like ‘Tag Tag Tag’. Will we see the same in the comeback or will it be completely different? VRVR: This time, it’s endlessly bright. Just like when we had just debuted. It’s very similar to our debut song so it reminded us of the days from back then a lot. Since we came back with bright and energetic song, please enjoy it.

3. What made you choose a topic like ‘Love’ for the comeback? Is there a special meaning? VRVR: This comeback contains a message of ourselves trying to find the ‘Elements of Happiness’ after facing the inner darkness that we showed throughout the SERIES ‘O’ series and since ‘Love’ is a typical emotion that expresses happiness, we decided to choose ‘Love’ as the topic of this comeback.

4. Dongheon and Hoyoung are the designated parents of the group. How do you manage the chaos that is created by the younger members or do you just join them?

YEONHO: They are the ones who join the most. They are the cause of the chaos. YONGSEUNG: They’re always bickering. GYEHYEON: As you know, it’s the kids who manage. DONGHEON: Honestly, it’s us who lead them into making jokes and creating chaos. KANGMIN: We have good vibes. HOYOUNG: We’re such a well-knit family.

5. VERIVERY is known to have extremely synchronized choreographies. What is the secret to maintaining synchronicity? VRVR: There’s no secret, but since we’re used to practicing 8~10 hours back then, we think that we know how to make our choreographies synchronize. Maybe that’s why we are able to dance extremely synchronized choreographies faster. We believe that the solution to performance is the amount of practice, so we’re maintaining synchronicity through a lot of practice.

6. Who has the most different on stage and off stage personality and why? DONGHEON: I personally think it’s me, because whenever I go on stage, I feel extremely nervous. I usually talk a lot and don’t get nervous, but I become very timid on-stage. GYEHYEON: I think it’s KANGMIN. He's the opposite of DONGHEON. It’s like ‘KANGMIN can show that kind of facial expression and gestures?’, but then you cannot find it off-stage.

7. If VERIVERY travels to India, what would your itinerary look like? VRVR: First of all, we would go to the capital city New Delhi, and explore the culture and people. The Ganges River is also well-known so we would like to go to famous sites like there or places we could only see through pictures and spend time there. The Taj Mahal is also one of the places where we want to visit, and we want to eat curry as well. We heard that India has many vendors around streets so we would also visit there and feel the local vibe.

8. How do you guys unwind at the end of an exhausting day? GYEHYEON: First, I lie down. I lie down or order food so I can eat while watching my favorite video contents. MINCHAN: I usually play games and fall asleep. DONGHEON: I mostly watch movies or dramas. I’m a big fan of Bollywood movies! KANGMIN: I enjoy working so even after we’re done with our schedule, I’d monitor myself or work out.