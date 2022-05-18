EXCLUSIVE: VERIVERY goes ‘Undercover’, talks wisest, fastest, slowest members

Charismatic to the core, Pinkvilla’s latest guests are full of mysteries and explosive talent that the world needs to witness. VERIVERY brings together an assemblage of seven talented boys, each distinctive in their own talents, coming together to form a bunch that has made a remarkable dent to the perception of dance-influenced groups.

They’re playful and ready to take on challenges, not shying away from any daring moves. Ever since they were birthed into a cutthroat environment on January 9, 2019, the Jellyfish Entertainment starboys presented a steel forefront, backed by their sharp choreography that the septet has now become known for. Unfaltering steps, keen precision and an orchestrated outcome, looking at any VERIVERY performance is no less than watching an intended mechanism run its successful course.

Their talk with us was every bit delightful and hearty, full of inside jokes and poking fun at each other’s expense. The seven, though with varied opinions, come to a harmonious affirmation for their awaiting fans and well wishers, planning on a world tour, following their recent 6 stop gig in the US. With India on the wish-list, it seems to be only a matter of time before VERIVERY plans on another global takeover. Releasing their first full length album, 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 3 : WHOLE]' on April 25, DONGHEON, HOYOUNG, MINCHAN, GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG and KANGMIN pick their favourites in an exclusive interview.

Watch the full interview below.

