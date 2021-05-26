EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Here’s how Huma Qureshi prepared to play Rani Bharti in Maharani; Read Deets

Maharani has been created by Huma’s Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor.

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in her upcoming web show Maharani. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Badlapur actress opens up about the political-drama, and about her character Rani Bharti, who’s a politician in the show. “It's her story, her journey, and how she of course becomes the Chief Minister… The story is how she grapples with what’s going around her and how she makes sense of it,” says Huma. Maharani has been created by her Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor.

Huma further adds that she didn’t research or prep that much for the show, but relied on the script. “It has all the answers. (But) of course, we did a two week workshop where I worked on my accent, my walk, we read all the episodes multiple times - so that we are familiar with how the dialogues are spoken and how we used to hear each other, I think that’s very important. Then one day I realised that everyone was feeling like I was able to say the dialogues nicely, but wondered how I would be able to look the character,” says Huma.

She further adds, “So I called our costume designer Veera, and told her to send me some Rani’s sarees. She sent me one packet of her sarees, I wore it, wore the rubber chappals (too), did the whole Rani look and went for one of my readings. Everybody was taken aback, and they were like I was looking just like Rani Bharti. I wanted to feel what it was like to be that character,” says Huma.

