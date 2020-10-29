EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma REVEAL whackiest fan reactions to Mirzapur 2

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma spoke candidly about Mirzapur 2 including the craziest fan responses they have received and what their thoughts were on the dramatic ending.

Given that people are heavily relying on the OTT platform for getting their daily dose of entertainment in 2020 with theatrical releases being pushed to next year, all eyes were on Mirzapur 2. The first season got an outstanding reaction and die-hard fans were counting down the days to see how Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) will take revenge from Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna (Divyendu Sharma).

*SPOILERS ALERT* In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma about the new season and what their thoughts were in regards to the dramatic ending as well as their complex character arcs. Amongst the questions asked was their revelations on the whackiest fan reactions they have received so far for Mirzapur 2. "I got many but I don't remember them," Tripathi quipped and when egged on by Varma, the Sacred Games star recalled when a fan shared with him at the end of season 1, "Aapka beta aapko maarna chahta hai, yeh aap jaan lo [Your son wants to kill you, you should know that.]" They must know the script. He had written that you don't know your son wants to kill you and he was the one who harmed you. You should know it. I said, 'Oh, okay!'"

On the other hand, Vijay shared, "Many reactions have come. Some people from Siwan have written that 'Sir, come to Siwan. We will take good care of you.' Many people have... with the twins because we kept it as a surprise, we didn't reveal it before the release. Those responses are coming." He also quipped how the 'seedi' sequence with Golu has become a constant comment in his post as people write to him, "Seedi kahaan par hai? Seedi lagegi." The Gully Boy star joked, "I think it's not going to go away any time soon."

As for Dugal, the A Suitable Boy star recounted, "In Season 1, Beena had a line when she's talking to her mom and says, 'Majburi mein shaadi kiye the, ab jitna khush re sakte hai, utna hai.' A fan very sweetly wrote that she wanted to know Beena's backstory. She told me to tell the writers for Mirzapur Season 3 to explore it."

Watch Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma's full interview with Pinkvilla below:

What a talented cast, indeed!

