EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens up on reactions to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’ from Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty Kundra further adds that she would prefer the new version of Chura Ke Dil Mera comes back with her, rather it being filmed on another actor.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s iconic song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from Main Khiladi Tu Anari was recently recreated for the actress’s upcoming film Hungama 2. The remixed version of the song has reportedly received a mixed response. Reacting on the same, Shilpa says, “I have to firstly say that the ‘90s is gold. The music we had in the ‘90’s, if you see most of the movies today, there is always a remix from the ‘90s. So it's not something that came out of the blue. And I would rather that it comes back and be performed by me, than to see it on another actor. I would have been totally gutted if that happened.”

She further adds, “See when we had shot the earlier song they had taken that cinematic liberty, and we had travelled to Mauritius and shot there. Here (Hungama 2) it is a situational song, where my husband thinks that I am having an affair with Meezaan’s character, and we are performing on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ which is a hit song. It’s just incidental that I have done the previous version. So when you see it in the movie, you will be like…. you can’t feel a negative feeling towards that song, because the song is so amazing.”

Shilpa further informs that Anu Malik who had composed the original, has made the new version as well. “It’s not like we had another music director on it. So when you have actually produced a baby and when you have to dress it up, maybe to make it more contemporary, you are going to do your best, and I think he has done a wonderful job. The song had fans of the singers and actors, so obviously it will garner a bit of trolling on that front, because the old (ones) are obviously not there, other than me. But it's ok, you have to take things with a pinch of salt. We did it with great intent, it works for the film, and that’s all that matters,” Shilpa explains.

