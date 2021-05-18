EXCLUSIVE: Vikaas Kalantri REVEALS what prompted him to make short film Work From Home amidst lockdown

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Vikaas Kalantri shared the idea behind his short film 'Work From Home' that stars Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Banerjee. Scroll down to read what he said.

The handsome Vikaas Kalantri is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. He dons many hats of an actor, director, and writer. Vikaas also made proper use of Covid 19 induced lockdown as he along with his wife Priyanka Chibber made a short film titled 'Work From Home.’ In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vikaas talked about his experience of making the film amidst lockdown and also shared his views on the increasing demand for OTT platforms.

While divulging the details about the idea behind the short film during the lockdown, The Meri Padosan star said, “I am not a fan of 'Work From Home' and I was always against the idea. For me, going to the office and working is more productive than working from home. That idea came to my mind and again when this lockdown came, I thought I should pen down my thoughts and put it out in the form of short film at least.” He added, “A lot of people who are living in the same style and can relate to it and laugh about it. A lot of corporate friends tell us they don’t even get to switch off their laptops. Whenever I used to come back home, even to switch off or check if something urgent had come up from the office, there used to be work, always. The home was never a place where you start working. For me, the Work From Home thing doesn’t even signify. It gets hectic after a point of time.”

Sharing his experience of shooting the movie, Vikaas said, “It was very easy to plan this as everyone had equipment at their houses. We shot it in 2 days. We shot at our house and Gurmeet and Debina shot in their home. The entire cast also did the same. When I wrote the script, I had planned how people should shoot this but then they are great actors so they obviously improvised and made it much better than what I had imagined.”

“It feels great with the kind of response and support we get from the industry. It keeps you encouraged. These are the guys who do this day in and day out. This boosts your morale. It validates the point that you did something which has been appreciated. It gives you more energy to do something great in the future,” Kalantri mentioned.

Further, talking about OTT platforms, the actor said the best part about OTT is one can straight away pen something and shoot it. “You don’t need to go by the multiple levels of censorship. It gave a platform to many people. A lot of people on OTT are popular who have never done a film or TV. OTT doesn’t need good stars; it needs good content,” Vikaas concluded.

On a related note, 'Work From Home’ stars Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Banerjee. The film was released on MX player and Hungama Play.

