EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to premiere on the OTT platform on THIS date

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s recent release The Kashmir Files has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, etc. in the key roles, revolves around the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Given the plot of the movie, this Vivek Agnihotri directorial has got the nation brimming with an opinion. And while the netizens have been all praises for The Kashmir Files, as per a recent update, the movie is set to make its way on the OTT platform now.

Yes! You read it right. A source close to the development has exclusively told Pinkvilla that The Kashmir Files will be premiering on Zee5. In fact, this much talked about movie has also got a release date. Pinkvilla has learnt that The Kashmir Files will be having its OTT premiere on May 13. Interestingly, The Kashmir Files got the tongues wagging and the audience praised Anupam Kher’s performance in the movie. In fact, a section of netizens even called it a must watch.

For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files happens to be the second installment of Vivek’s franchise. The first installment happened to be the National Award-winning The Tashkent Files. Meanwhile, Vivek has also shared plans for the third installment. Talking to Pinkvilla, Vivek said, “I always had the plans of making The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files. The emblem of our democracy are three lions and what do they represent? Truth, life and justice. So these three films are my commentary on democracy”.

