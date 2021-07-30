EXCLUSIVE: Wamiqa Gabbi overwhelmed with success of Grahan: Manu’s character will always be special for me

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been a known name in the Punjabi film industry, recently made the headlines after she made her OTT debut with Grahan. Helmed by Ranjan Chandel, the thriller drama series, featured Wamiqa in a key role and played the role of Manu in the show opposite Anshuman Pushkar. And while Grahan has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience, Wamiqa, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla stated that she has been overwhelmed with the success of Grahan.

“Well I am really really happy and overwhelmed. When you are shooting for any film or project, you don’t really know how the audience is going to react. am so overwhelmed and I always knew that it’s something beautiful that we are creating but it has surely taken me by surprise how the audience reacted to our series. I am overwhelmed,” she added. When quizzed about how did she prepared for her role in Grahan, Wamiqa stated that she had to unlearn a lot of things to get into the skin of her character. She explained that she had learnt a lot of things while shooting as Manu for Grahan and that this character will also be close to her heart.

“I was part of the love story of Manu and Rishi. Manu is such a beautiful, bright character. I loved playing her. Generally people research and learn and get themselves skilled to play a character. For this particular one, I had to unlearn a lot of things. I had to learn to be in the moment. I had to learn to not be with my phone all the time. I had to learn to be not completely be lost in thoughts of past or future and just be here, present all the time. So that was beautiful. I had to actually forget a lot of troubles of my life to play Manu because Manu is a very live in the moment kind of a character. I had such a good time playing this character because the process of getting into character was so beautiful. I made my heart and body feel so light and it will always be a special character for me,” Wamiqa was quoted saying.

After basking in the success of Grahan, Wamiqa will be next seen Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production Mai wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Sakhi Tanwar. To note, she will be seen as Sakhi’s daughter in the series and stated that her role is going to be one a kind for her. This isn’t all. Wamiqa was all praises for Sakshi and emphasised that she has been in awe of her persona. “She is a delight to work with and I had such a good time with her. I didn’t have a lot of days of shooting with her but I had many good conversations. I loved to see her perform, I loved to see her be herself on the sets. It’s amazing to be working with her,” she said.

