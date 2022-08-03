EXCLUSIVE: YUJU talks about her new single 'Evening' & collaboration with BIG Naughty- 'His free-spirited..'

Soloist YUJU is back to throwing around her charm like confetti once again! The 24 year old is exploring her vocal prowess once again and this time it’s with rapper and songwriter BIG Naughty. The two talented artists have come together to give rise to a track that sings of conflicting emotions on a summer night.

He adds an edge to the track with a well paced rap as the two express the confusing feelings of people in love. It’s a tug of war as they teeter over hot and cold emotions, correlating them with the hot summer morning and the cool evening sky. Talking about how the collaboration came about with BIG Naughty, YUJU said, “This new song expresses the excitement between a man and a woman who are inexperienced and clumsy just like late summer weather, which is hot during the day and cool at night. I thought that BIG Naughty's free-spirited and meticulous charm would go well with this song, so after suggesting that, we naturally started collaborating.”

As for her feelings about releasing ‘Evening’, YUJU reveals, “I sang this song sincerely, for it was created with much consideration and thought. I hope this song is sweet and cools your head in the evening air, like how the air cools down after a hot summer day.”

YUJU is the former member of popular girl group GFRIEND and made her solo debut with her first mini album [REC.] in January 2022. She has previously collaborated with Sunyoul of UP10TION with ‘Cherish’, Jihoo of IZ with ‘Heart Signal’, and ‘Love Rain’ featuring Suran.

Check out the music video for ‘Evening’ below.

