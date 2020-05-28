EXCLUSIVE: Zain Imam to make his digital debut with Never Kiss Your Best Friend Lockdown Special?

Reportedly, the popular show Never Kiss Your Best Friend is coming up with a lockdown special and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Zain Imam may be all set to make his digital debut with the show that featured Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh.

Amid the lockdown, OTT platforms seem to be the only source of entertainment as new shows are coming up directly for viewers. Amid this, a ZEE5 show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh came out back in January and was loved. The show was a breath of fresh air and fans of Nakuul and Anya loved their chemistry in it. However, now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that makers of the show might be in talks with Zain Imam for a lockdown special of the show where he may come in the story with a twist.

Yes, as per Pinkvilla’s sources, the makers of the show have been in talks with Zain Imam, who will be seen playing Anya's ex in the show. Not just this, the popular TV star might be all set to make his digital debut with the lockdown special of Nakuul and Anya’s show. To make the lockdown special official Anya has uploaded a small video announcing the same and has teased the fans of Never Kiss Your Best Friend to wait for more updates. Amid the COVID 19 crisis, everyone is stuck at home with their loved ones and the makers have come up with a lockdown special of the show for which Naamkarann fame Zain Imam may be in talks to play Anya’s ex on the show.

The lockdown special of Never Kiss Your Best Friend will be based on the theme of love in the time of COVID 19. While we all are stuck at home and are connecting virtually with our loved ones, the show’s lockdown special may explore how loneliness can lead to a person reconnecting with their ex. Fans of the Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh starrer can brace themselves up for the lockdown special of their cute story with a twist.

Here’s the video that Anya Singh shared on her personal handle:

