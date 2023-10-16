25 years of KKHH: Karan Johar wants to cast THESE stars in remake of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-Rani Mukerji's film

Karan Johar's directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, is a timeless love story that still holds a special place in the audiences' hearts. It has been 25 years since KKHH made it to the big screens, but its magic remains the same. To mark this special occasion, a few special screenings of the film were organized last night, on October 15, and those were graced by none other than SRK, Rani, and KJo. Recently, in one of the interviews, the filmmaker was asked about the casting for the remake of the film, and his answer felt like he was well-prepared for this!

Karan Johar breaks silence on casting new actors in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake

The My Name Is Khan director, recently while speaking to ETimes, expressed that if a remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were to be made today, he would opt for Alia Bhatt to portray the character of Anjali. As for the role of Tina, originally played by Rani Mukerji, KJo would consider either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday. Additionally, he proposed Ranveer Singh as a suitable candidate for the character of Rahul.

“I think they are an irreplaceable cast, but if you put me in a hypothetical situation, then I would say Alia would be a great Anjali. Maybe, Janhvi (Kapoor) or Ananya (Panday) would be a great Tina. Rahul is tough, maybe Ranveer Singh,” said Karan Johar.

Karan Johar celebrates 25 years of his directorial debut

Taking to his Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director thanked fans and everyone associated with the film. He wrote, “Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES. #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji Special mention always to @beingsalmankhan. @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia.”

On the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his next titled Yodha, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani among others. The film is backed by his production house. The action-entertainer is set to release in theaters on December 8, 2023.

