34 Years of Salman Khan & 10 Highest Grossers of the Year; Bhaijaan has already created history in Bollywood

Highest grosser of the year is a record that every superstar wishes to deliver at least once in their career. What separates a star from a superstar is their ability to deliver multiple highest grossing films of the year through their acting career. In this article, we will talk about the stars who have delivered the highest grosser of the year for the maximum number of times. The one leading the list of highest grosser of the year is Salman Khan. Through his 34 years in the Hindi Film Industry, Bhaijaan has delivered 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Film of the Year, which is a record of sorts.

Salman Khan. Yes, Salman Khan is the biggest superstar when it comes to delivering the maximum number of the highest-grossing film of the year. He has delivered the 10 highest grosser to date with the first being Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and the last being Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Here, we are talking about films from the Hindi film industry. In between Maine Pyar Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan also delivered Saajan (1991), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999), No Entry (2005), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Salman Khan also delivered three consecutive highest grossers of the year from 2010 to 2012 and except for Amitabh Bachchan, no other star has achieved this record to date.

At the second position, we have legendary Dilip Kumar who has delivered 9 highest grossing films of the year. His first highest grosser was Jugnu in 1947. After Jugnu, Dilip Kumar delivered Shaheed (1948) Aan (1952), Madhumati (1958), Mughal E Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), Vidhata (1982) & Karma (1986) which became the highest grossing film of their respective years. Out of these 9 highest-grossing films of the year, three of them had been released in the second phase of Dilip Kumar which makes his achievement even more enviable. Also, those films had Dilip Kumar as a central character be it Kranti, Vidhata, or Karma.

At number three, we have Aamir Khan who has delivered the 7 highest grossing films to date. Aamir Khan's first highest grosser of the year was Dil in 1990 and his last highest grosser was Dangal in 2016 which went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film on a worldwide basis. His other highest-grossing film of the year includes Raja Hindustani (1996), Ghajini (2008), 3idiots (2009), Dhoom3 (2013), and PK (2014).

In the fourth position we have the Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan who has been part of the 6 highest grossing films in his hugely sustaining career. The first highest grosser of the year of Amitabh Bachchan was Roti Kapda Aur Makaan which was released in 1974 and had Amitabh Bachchan in a smaller role. After then, He delivered Sholay (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Suhaag (1979), and Coolie (1983) as his other highest grosser of the years. Just like Salman Khan, Even Amitabh Bachchan holds the record of delivering 3 consecutive highest grossers of the year from 1977 to 1979.

The fifth position has been tied between Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Shah Rukh Khan. Each of them has delivered the 5 highest grossing films in their career but Shah Rukh Khan has a chance to topple them if he scores another highest grosser which will cement his position at number 6. The 5 highest-grossing films of Raj Kapoor were Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Anari (1959), and Sangam (1964). The macho action star Dhamendra's 5 highest grossing film includes Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Aankhen (1968), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), and Hukumat (1987). Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Veer Zara (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

As mentioned above, Salman Khan is the biggest superstar when it comes to delivering the maximum number of highest-grossing films of the year. Not only this, Salman Khan is the only superstar who has reached a double-digit mark in number of highest grossers of the year in the history of Hindi cinema. He has a good chance next year with Tiger 3 to increase his tally.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde off to Leh Ladakh to shoot for a Bhaijaan song – Details