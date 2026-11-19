Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is currently grabbing attention with his stint on Roadies Rebirth. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the star opened up about his journey to the reality show, his experience with the season's format and the unexpected dynamics he found himself caught up in. He also reacted to former Roadies contestant Shambhavi Sharma expressing her desire to become a gang leader instead of him.

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Abhishek Malhan reveals how he landed on Roadies Rebirth

Speaking about how he came on board for the show, Abhishek revealed that it was his fans, particularly his Panda Gang, who encouraged him to take up the opportunity. Recalling how the idea first came up, he shared, "Before doing Roadies, there was a journey where, I don't know, I mean, last time when I did Tribe. There was a launch event for Tribe, and I was sitting in an auditorium there, and everyone told me, 'Bro, you should do Roadies this year.' I said, 'Okay.' So my fans, my Panda Gang, they all wanted me to do Roadies at least once. So I thought, 'Alright, let's see.'"

Abhishek Malhan reacts to Shambhavi Sharma wanting to be a gang leader

During the conversation, The Traitors 2 star was also asked about Shambhavi Sharma, who was part of Roadies Season 5 and had expressed her desire to become a gang leader this season. Shambhavi had said, "I could have been a new gang leader, why is Fukra there?"

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Reacting to her statement, Abhishek responded, "You should have made her. Why they didn't choose her. She got rejected as a contestant. What can I say? I feel like somewhere, she must have felt bad about something. Besides, I don't care what they say about me. I hope she gets a chance to be the new gang leader next time."

With his candid response, Abhishek made it clear that he has no issue with Shambhavi aspiring for the position and even expressed hope that she gets an opportunity to lead a gang in a future season. Check out the full interview below.

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