Alliance Exclusive: Salman Khan likely to enter reality show to meet Sohail Khan for an hour after Seema Sajdeh’s exit

The latest episode of Alliance witnessed wildcard contestant Seema Sajdeh volunteering to leave the show. During a task, Kushal Tandon was given the power to eliminate either Seema or Daisy Shah. Seema requested Kushal to eliminate her, and this Sohail Khan emotional. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that Salman Khan is likely to enter Alliance to meet Sohail Khan. Bollywood superstar will be there to console and hype him to perform well on the show.

Salman Khan likely to enter Alliance to meet Sohail Khan

Pinkvilla has learned that Salman Khan is all set to make a special appearance on Alliance to meet his brother Sohail Khan. According to our sources, "Salman Khan is expected to spend an hour inside the reality show, offering Sohail much-needed encouragement after an emotional week. Salman’s visit is also expected to boost Sohail’s morale as the competition enters a crucial phase."

Seema Sajdeh’s departure came after days of her watching Sohail being repeatedly betrayed by fellow contestants. Frustrated by his calm approach, she urged her ex-husband to stop playing too softly and fight for his place in the game. Earlier, when fresh alliances were formed inside the headquarters, both Sohail and Seema found themselves isolated after their allies backed out.

As Seema walked out, Sohail struggled to hold back his emotions. Holding her hand during the farewell, he admitted he would deeply miss her presence, making it one of the most emotional moments of the season.

Salman Khan to boost Sohail’s game

With Sohail navigating the game without Seema by his side, Salman Khan's upcoming appearance is expected to provide both emotional support and strategic motivation. His visit is likely to become one of the season's biggest highlights as he encourages him to play with confidence in the weeks ahead.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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