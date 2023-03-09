Anees Bazmee recalls fond memories with Satish Kaushik; 'I'm really saddened, it’s unbelievable'

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was recently seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city, passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66. The news of his demise was shared by his dear friend Anupam Kher. The veteran actor revealed that Satish was in Delhi at his friend's house. He felt uneasy around 12 am and told his driver to take him to the hospital. But he passed away while he was on the way to the hospital. The untimely demise of Satish Kaushik has shocked the entire fraternity. A while ago, director Anees Bazmee expressed sadness while he spoke to Pinkvilla.

Anees Bazmee remembers Satish Kaushik and their fond memories

While speaking to us, Anees Bazmee revealed that they shot for Kapil Sharma's episode last month and Satish was all happy. He even took a walk down memory lane and talked about the films like Swarg and Deewana Mastana. Anees said, "The morning started on a sad note. Our association goes way back. The film Swarg was released in 1990 and I gave him such a nice role. He played the character named Airport in it. He was too good. Then there was Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. We did a lot of films. Last month, we shot for Kapil Sharma’s show together, it was the director’s special. I was there with Satish Ji and we spent a lot of time because the shooting went on for quite some time. We sat together after a very long. He even announced his next project Kagaz 2. It is a very sad day, he was a good human being and a good friend."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director even revealed that Satish Kaushik had started going to the gym and became health conscious. He added, "We have lots of memories together. We worked together on Deewana Mastana and he gave his input too. He wrote some of his lines and they were too good. Satish ji and Govinda did a scene together and it turned out to be quite solid. We used to be together all the time and shared a good bond. It was fun. I am really saddened by the news and it’s unbelievable. We met a month ago and he was so happy. He even started going to the gym and was looking after his health."

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai once the postmortem is done in Delhi. His last rites will be performed today at 6 pm in the city.

