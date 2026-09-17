EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh takes 200 takes for Ramayana’s Jai Jai Ram, Source says, 'Was so lost in the feeling'

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres during Diwali 2026 and 2027. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers recently unveiled the majestic song Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Now, we have learned that Singh recorded nearly 200 takes for the song, completely immersing himself in his craft.

A source told Pinkvilla that, “ Arijit Singh was completely immersed in the devotion of Jai Jai Ram while recording it, resulting in nearly 200 takes. He kept exploring the emotion with every take and was so lost in the feeling that he simply didn’t want it to end. Eventually, he stopped thinking about the technicalities and surrendered to the emotion of the song.”

The track Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. The devotional track offered the audience a brief glimpse into the world of Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

More about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a highly anticipated adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic of the same name. The film’s first instalment is set to release worldwide on November 6, 2026.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film features Yash as a co-lead, portraying King Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshmana. The film also features actors such as Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and others in key roles.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor also has Love & War in his lineup. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in co-lead roles, with the shoot having recently wrapped up. The film is expected to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: The Vvaan Trailer Review: Sidharth Malhotra deals with mysteries of supernatural force, with a play of destiny