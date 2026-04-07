Bhooth Bangla Exclusive: Akshay Kumar's 'Behen darr gayi' joke was not a part of the script, Mithila Palkar reveals

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla was launched on April 6, 2026. It has generated a lot of buzz on social media for its nostalgic appeal. The film marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. It also brings together the comic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mithila Palkar, who plays the role of Akshay Kumar's sister, has spilled the beans on how they recreated the iconic ‘Behen darr gayi’ meme, making it one of the highlights of the trailer.



Mithila Palkar on recreating ‘Behen darr gayi’ meme with Akshay Kumar



Revealing behind-the-scenes insights into recreating the popular meme of 'Behen darr gayi', Palkar shares, "The 'Behen darr gayi' joke was not a part of the script. Akshay Sir and I had done multiple takes for the scene, and during the last take, Akshay Sir went over to Priyadarshan Sir behind the camera and had a private conversation that none of us on set were aware of. When the camera started rolling and I said my dialogue, to my complete surprise, Akshay Sir reacted with the hilarious 'Behen darr gayi' dialogue."

Palkars further added, "While the improvisation took me off guard, I tried my best and kept a straight face as per the scene's demand, and did not give in to the funny moment. It was only after Priyan Sir called cut that I learnt that the OG Bhagam Bhag duo of Akshay Sir & Priyan Sir had decided off-camera to seamlessly fit their iconic dialogue into the scene. It was truly a learning moment for me as an actor to witness such situational comedy with the meme fitting effortlessly into the scene."



Mithila Palkar and Kalyani Priyadarshan's sweet social media banter



Palkar recently took to her Instagram account to share a lesser-known fact about her casting. The actress wrote, "An opportunity I hadn’t even imagined for myself. So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn’t have been seeded! A girl’s girl. And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust! I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences - so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can’t wait for you guys to watch the film." Replying to her, Kalyani wrote, "Listen! All I told my dad was that I’m a fan! I didn’t do anything more. And I can’t wait to see you in the film!"



About the film Bhooth Bangla



Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures along with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. The film reunites Priyadarshan and Akshay after 14 years. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and late Asrani ji. Bhooth Bangla is all set for its paid previews starting on April 16 from 9 pm onwards, followed by theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu are back to tickle your funny bone, Wamiqa Gabbi joins