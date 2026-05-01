Bhooth Bangla EXCLUSIVE: “Tabu is not upset, Akshay Kumar didn’t ask me to edit”: Priyadarshan breaks silence on negativity

The Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo returned with Bhooth Bangla, and the film is turning out to be a big theatrical success. With Rs 120 crore already in the kitty in two weeks, the horror-comedy is headed for a Rs 150 crore finish in India, sealing a clean hit verdict. While the team is celebrating the success and making plans for future collaborations, there are some notorious elements in the industry trying to spread rumours and negative reports.

An online platform reported that Tabu, who made an impact with an extended appearance in Bhooth Bangla, is upset with the makers for allegedly chopping her role in the edit. The blame for editing the role was passed on to the leading man, Akshay Kumar. But it turns out that these are all malicious rumours, as director Priyadarshan slammed the rumours and set the record straight. He rubbished all claims, saying, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”

The filmmaker informed that Akshay Kumar never interferes with the edit of a film. Priyadarshan added, “Also, Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed.”

Talking of Bhooth Bangla, the film rides on a strong comic ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, among others. The film continues to draw footfalls in the third weekend too, despite competition from films like Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Michael, among others. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla EXCLUSIVE: “Tabu is not upset, Akshay Kumar didn’t ask me to edit”: Priyadarshan breaks silence on negativity