Bhuvan Bam starrer Dhindora Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 20, 2026, and is currently streaming on the platform. As the show returns with its second season, the actor opens up about his aspirations and approach to success in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Bhuvan Bam EXCLUSIVE: Dhindora actor affirms to have accomplished ‘everything in life’

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Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bhuvan Bam acknowledged the success of Dhindora and revealed how the first season helped him accomplish the dreams he had once envisioned for himself.

The actor said, “I have said this a lot of times, and I love saying this. Dhindora Season 1 was the only dream I had, and I will have. I did that, and I have accomplished everything. All my dreams have been fulfilled. I gave my family a home; I bought the things I always wanted; like, materialistic greed will never end. Same with money and everything; the greed will never end.”

He further described the first season as the pinnacle of success he had always aspired to achieve. “ Dhindora Season 1 was the epitome of success that I always dreamed of. It did 600 million. It got me my career, because of that I got to do Taaza Khabar, because of that I did Rafta Rafta, because of that I did Takeshi’s Castle. With that, I could do The Revolutionaries. After doing The Revolutionaries, I realized that everything I do now is a bonus,” the actor added.

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Bhuvan also shared his perspective on setting goals and managing expectations. He explained that he prefers focusing on smaller, achievable goals rather than having long-term expectations.

“I got all this because of Dhindora. I never dreamt of doing a movie, my only dream was how to make people laugh in my next video. I kept everything with short goals, I tell this to everyone. If there are expectations, it is a burden, they are a pain in the a*s. I don’t keep long-term goals, I keep small goals and then you move ahead in life,” he said.

Watch the interview here:

Bhuvan Bam recently returned to the streaming space with the second season of his show, Dhindora. Created by the actor himself, the first season was directed by Himank Gaur and revolved around popular characters from Bam's BB Ki Vines. The series featured the actor playing ten different characters, with Gayatri Bhardwaj and Rajesh Tailang in key roles, alongside several cameo appearances.

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In 2026, the show returned with its second season, featuring Sanjeeda Shaikh , Kanwaljit Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and others.

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