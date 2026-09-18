BIG EXCLUSIVE: India’s most controversial name Lalit Modi’s life story to get a big-budget Bollywood biopic by Sajid Nadiadwala

Lalit Modi's life has always been a subject of conversation. From his role in shaping the Indian Premier League to his time as the league’s commissioner, Modi has had a journey filled with major highs, controversies and several chapters that have kept him in the spotlight over the years. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that this remarkable chapter of Indian sporting and business history is headed to the big screen. Yes, you read that right!

According to our sources, Sajid Nadiadwala is set to produce a film based on Lalit Modi's life under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Given the scale and many layers to Modi’s journey, the film is expected to be mounted on a lavish canvas.

"Lalit Modi’s life has so many different chapters that there is a lot to explore…idea is to tell the story on big screen while also getting into the man behind the headlines. Writing and development are currently being worked on, and the makers want to get the story right before taking it forward," confirms a source.

Pinkvilla has also learnt that writer and producer Sneha Rajani is part of the writing and development team. Interestingly, for the unversed, Modi himself had earlier confirmed that a biopic on his life was being developed and that Rajani was leading the team working on the project.

Lalit Modi’s journey has been closely linked with one of the biggest transformations in Indian sport and entertainment, while his own rise and controversies have continued to remain a subject of public conversation. This biopic will be an interesting watch!

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