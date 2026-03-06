BIG EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan signs an action thriller with Dil Raju and National Award Winner Vamshi Paidipally; filming begins in April 2026

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan has locked his next big film. The superstar has signed on for a big-budget action thriller backed by noted producer Dil Raju, and it will be directed by National Award winner Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors in April and will present Salman in a never-before-seen avatar. You read that right!

According to our sources, the project is being mounted on a grand scale and will feature a massive ensemble cast from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. The makers are currently in talks with an A-list actor to play the female lead, though the final casting is still under wraps.

A source reveals, “Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly.”

The film will mark Salman Khan's immediate next project after Battle of Galwan, and we heard that he is expected to jump on to this project once he wraps up other commitments. With the scale that Dil Raju is known for and Vamshi Paidipally’s love for commercial storytelling, the collaboration will leave the industry stunned.

The source further adds, "The film is designed as a large-scale theatrical spectacle with a strong pan-India appeal. The shoot is scheduled to begin in April, and the makers are aiming for a big-screen release in 2027."

Interestingly, after completing this action thriller, Salman Khan is expected to move on to a project with the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The upcoming film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Reel Life Productions, is said to be a comic-action superhero film.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan had been in discussions with Raj and DK for their ambitious venture.

